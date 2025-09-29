They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan's gangster drama enters 100 crore club It's been four days since the release of Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG. Let's take a look at the film's collections so far.

New Delhi:

Telugu cinema's power star Pawan Kalyan's new film, They Call Him OG, has had a strong start at the box office. Even before its release, audiences were excited about the film, and now the collection figures are proving this. In just three days, the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club.

They Call Him OG also marked the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. Let's have a look at its day 4 collection here.

Bumper opening on Day 1

Released on Thursday, the film made a splash at the box office on its opening day. The opening day collection was Rs 63.75 crore, one of the biggest openings of Pawan Kalyan's career. This clearly shows that fans have been waiting for this film for a long time.

Film's earnings on Day 4

The film's earnings dropped slightly on the second day, reaching Rs 18.45 crore. However, a slight recovery was seen on Saturday, the third day, and the film grossed Rs 18.5 crore. As of Sunday, the fourth day of its release, the film has earned Rs 15.37 crore at the time of writing this report.

Total collection of OG

Including the fourth day's figures, the domestic box office collection of OG has reached Rs 137.07 crore. The worldwide figures are even more astonishing. According to Sacnilk data, the film has surpassed Rs 200 crore globally. This means the film is earning tremendously not only domestically but also abroad.

Film's story

Director Sujeeth has presented this film as a gangster drama. Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera, who fights against evil forces and protects his family and society. From swords to guns, Pawan Kalyan's powerful action is drawing fans to theatres.

Emraan Hashmi's debut

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi plays the villain in this film. His screen presence is so powerful that he captivates the audience every time he appears on screen. Along with him, actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, and Arjun Das also play important roles.

