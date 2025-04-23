Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood actors condemn Pahalgam attack Several Bollywood celebs, including Akshay Kumar, have expressed their grief and anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Many stars have condemned this attack through social media posts and demanded strict action.

New Delhi:

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 shocked the whole country. 26 people lost their lives in this horrific attack, while 12 others were injured. Several stars, including Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, have expressed their deep grief and anger through social media on this tragic incident. While some asked for strict action against the ones responsible for it, others mourn the death of people and peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Let's have a look at what Bollywood celebs had to say on the terrorist attack.

Akshay expressed grief

Akshay Kumar strongly condemned this attack on his X account. He wrote, 'Shocked to hear the news of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Killing innocent people like this is sheer brutality. Praying for their families.' His post is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Sanjay Dutt demanded strict action

Sanjay Dutt wrote, 'They killed our people brutally. This cannot be forgiven. These terrorists should know that we will not sit silent. We have to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji to give them the punishment they deserve.'

Hina Khan also expressed grief

At the same time, TV actress Hina Khan, who recently enjoyed a trip to Kashmir with her mother, also expressed grief over this attack. Hina wrote on her Instagram story with a broken heart emoji, 'Pahalgam aakhiri kyon, why, why, why?'

Vivek Agnihotri's post

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri wrote on X, 'OMG. OMG. OMG. Just landed in Chicago to learn about this inhuman tragedy. I had feared this for a long time. I’ve been saying all along, it wasn’t peace in Kashmir, it was a strategic silence. I urge Amit Shah ji to immediately safeguard both Kashmir and Bengal before another tragedy unfolds. I know their tactics.'

Vivek Oberoi expresses anger

