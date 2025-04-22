FIR registered against Anurag Kashyap in Chhattisgarh over casteist remarks against Brahmins Anurag Kashyap recently made an casteist remarks about the Brahmin community on his social media site.

New Delhi:

An FIR has been registered against Gangs of Wasseypur fame filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by Raipur Police. The director-turned-actor has been charged for promoting enmity between different groups over his purported remarks on Brahmins.

According to an official, the case was filed at the City Kotwali police station late on Monday night after Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi, the national vice president and Chhattisgarh in charge of Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh (Bharat) from Raipur, filed a complaint. He said that more investigation is being conducted.

Kashyap recently made casteist remarks about the Brahmin community on his social media site. According to the official, who cited the complaint, the comment has offended the Brahmin community's feelings and threatened societal cohesion. Kashyap was charged under sections 196 (inciting animosity between various groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 302 (using words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Tuesday, Kashyap expressed regret for his statement, claiming that his use of 'abusive language' in an angry response to someone had exceeded a line.

(With PTI Inputs)

