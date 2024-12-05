Akshay Kumar's unseen video singing 'Mujh Mein Tu' song at a wedding goes viral, check fans reaction

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO On the work front, Akshay Kumar's last film was Singham Again.

Akshay Kumar, one of the A-listers in Bollywood, is known for his good acting skills and perfect comic timing in films. Showcasing another talent to the world, the actor was spotted singing at a wedding function on the stage along with the bride and the groom. A video of the actor is also doing rounds on the internet wherein Akshay is seen singing the popular 'Mujh Mein Tu' song from his film, Special 26, dedicating the soulful track to the newlyweds. In the viral clip, the actor is seen wearing an all-black outfit including a black trench coat, black trousers, and black shoes.



The clip shows Akshay with one hand in his pocket and the other one holding the mic. He started singing the song and as the crowd cheered the actor then moved towards the bride and the groom, who were sitting on a special chair. Akshay stood behind them and continued singing.

Not many know that Akshay has tried his hands in singing professionally as well. He has lent his voice to songs in a number of films. His most recent one is a track released earlier this year, Shambhu, which is a devotional song dedicated to Lord Shiva.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial, Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film was a major box office success. He will next feature in Housefull 5 and the multi-starrer film will also star Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueliene Fernandes, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, among others.

Apart from these two, Akshay Kumar also has a couple of other big projects in his kitty including Jolly LLB 3, and Bhoot Bangla.

