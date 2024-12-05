Pushpa 2: Stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during premiere of Allu Arjun's film, one killed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pushpa 2 is released worldwide on December 5, 2024.

An unfortunate incident occurred at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on RTC Road during the premiere of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. A tragic incident took place during the midnight premiere of Allu Arjun's film. One woman was killed and at least two others were injured in the stampede that broke out after the arrival of the lead star.

As per the report by India TV's Surekha, when a huge crowd moved towards the theatre gate before the screening, it created a stampede-like situation. Fans eager to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun rushed towards the entrance as soon as the actor arrived. Police deployed to control the crowd resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Watch the clip:

The woman, who died in the chaos during the premiere show, has been identified as Revathi, a resident of Dilsukhnagar. She had come to watch the premiere show of Pushpa 2 with her husband Bhaskar and their two children Tej (9) and Sanvika (7). After the mob broke the gate, Revathi and her son Tej fainted amid the commotion.

''The 39-year-old victim fainted at the Sandhya Theatre, following which she was brought to Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital for treatment,'' police official said.

Critically injured Tej has been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet for better treatment. The condition of the other injured, including a child, is said to be stable and they are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The mortal remains of Revathi has been taken from Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule is released worldwide on Thursday, December 5. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles and is the sequel to the 2021 film. The film is released in India in over 21,000 screens and has minted Rs 100 crore in advance bookings for its opening day.