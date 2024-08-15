Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, celebs celebrate Independence Day 2024 with special social media posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's how film celebrities extended wishes on 78th Independence Day.

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, celebrities from Indian film industries including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun and Sunny Deol, among others took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on the special day.Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a flag picture along with a message that read, ''May our flag always fly high and our hearts sour with pride.'' The actor wrote the next line in Hindi, which reads, ''Humari swatantrata ko naman, aap sabhi ko swatantrata diwas ki hardik shubhkamnaye, Jai Hind.''

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol dropped a smiling kid picture with the Indian flag in his hands and wrote, ''Happy Independence Day! Love your motherland. Remember those who fought for freedom. Be a good human being. Be a good Indian.''

Showcasing the scenic beauty of our country in the national flag-coloured backdrop Jackie Shroff shared a video in the Stories section with the hashtag 'Happy Independence Day'.

Pushpa fame Allu Arjun also shared an animated flag image with Red Fort in the background to wish fellow Indians on 78th Independence Day.

Versatile actor Anupam Kher shared a separate post on his Instagram and penned a note in Hindi which roughly translates, ''Congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Independence Day. For our freedom today, there are sacrifices made by many known and unknown people in our past. It is very important to remember them. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat!''

Anil Kapoor, whose 2024 release Fighter will be premiering on television for the first time, shared an animated picture of our National Flag in his Instagram Stories.

On the special occiasion, actor-turned politican Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself waving the National Flag. Along with the picture, she wrote, ''Happoy Independence Day''.

PM Modi's speech from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Ford. While he made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election' and urged political parties to come forward to realise the dream, he also said a "secular civil code" is the need of the hour as the existing set of laws is "communal civil code" and discriminatory.

