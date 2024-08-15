Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Box office clash on Independence Day 2024.

Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Who is winning the box office battle?

Bollywood has three films to offer to the audience on this Independence Day and all of them are of different genres, making it perfect for movie lovers who now have a bouquet of options to choose from on this occasion. However, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 have had night shows on I-Day eve, giving it an extra edge over the other two. Reviews of all three films are also out now. So, let us find out who will emerge as a winner in this epic box office clash.

About Stree 2

Apart from Rajkummar and Shraddha, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles. The film has a few cameos from big stars who only add more entertainment to its storyline. As per Sacnilk, Stree 2 has sold nearly 825,000 tickets in advance, minting over Rs 23 crore from its ticket sales for Day 1. India TV's Aseem Sharma gave Stree 2, four out of 5 stars for its good storyline and brilliant acting performances of the lead cast.

Khel Khel Mein

The comedy-drama is a multi-starrer and features Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. As per Sacnilk, Khel Khel Mein sold just over 47,000 tickets in advance for its Day 1, giving its producers a revenue of Rs 1.54 crore. However, the hype around Khel Khel Mein is also not far behind. Ever since its trailer was unveiled, cinephiles have been waiting to watch the flick in theatres as Akshay has finally returned to his most successful genre, i.e. comedy, after facing several debacles in recent years and there is a lot of expectation from the storyline of the film. India's TV Jaya Dwivedie in her review rated Khel Khel Mein 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Vedaa

Lastly, the only film released on this Independence Day with a patriotic vibe is John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa. The actioner is not far behind than Khel Khel Mein in terms of advance ticket sales. As per Sacnilk, the film has sold over 60,000 tickets for its Hindi version and 322 tickets each for its dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. In advance bookings, the film has already made Rs 1.49 crore on its opening day.