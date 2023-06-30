Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar announces fifth instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's film; internet says, 'ghatiya......

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Akshay Kumar

Sajid Nadiadwala is back with the fifth instalment of Housefull. Akshay Kumar, who has been the constant in the comedy franchise, announced the news with his fans on social media on Friday and shared a poster of the film. The actor also confirmed that Riteish Deshmukh will also be part of Housefull 5 and will hit the silver screen in Diwali next year.

Sharing the poster Housefull 5, Akshay promised five times the madness. He wrote, "“Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @Riteishd @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala.” Housefull 5 will be directed by Taru Mansukhani.

Take a look:

Soon after the announcement, cinema buffs are reacting to the news. While a section of social media users is rooting for Housefull 5, others called it a 'cringe' and asked the makers to not come up with any more instalments. One user wrote, "5x times the Cringe." Another user wrote, "Bandkardo bhai ab eya ghatiya movies." Yet another user wrote, "Yaa comedy without story..bhai sikh le priyadarshan se thoda."

Sajid Nadiadwala's comedy franchise came up with Housefull in 2010. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, the late Jiah Khan, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, and Arjun Rampal. With Akshay Housefull 2 starred John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asin, the late Rishi Kapoor, and Johnny Lever. Housefull 3 saw Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon along with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. In 2019, the makers released Housefull 4 which starred Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Sanon with Akshay and Riteish.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Omg: Oh My God-2. He was last seen with Emraan Hashmi in Sefliee, the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Driving License.

