Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share rare family pics with Dua; latter's Dhurandhar co-stars react

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, on their daughter Dua's second birthday, shared rare family photos. Their photos mimic Deepika's maternity shoot when she was expecting Dua in 2024. Needless to say, their photos went viral, and fans as well as their industry colleagues are showering all their love on the pictures. What we noticed were the beautiful messages that came in from Team Dhurandhar.

Deepika and Ranveer share photos with Dua

Deepika, 40, who seems to be in her third trimester, was all smiles as she flaunted her baby bump in the photos. Ranveer, 41, posted alongside his wife, all set to experience fatherhood yet again. However, the cutest element in the pictures was Dua.

From smiling ear-to-ear for the camera to posing in her father's arms, two-year-old Dua was just the cutest ever. "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!", wrote Ranveer while sharing the photos. Take a look:

How did Ranveer's Dhurandhar co-stars react?

Ranveer Singh, who is still basking in the success of Dhurandhar, received best wishes from his Dhurandhar team. Sara Arjun, who played his on-screen love interest, wrote, "The most adorable family towchwood (sic)." Arjun Rampal, who played Major Iqbal in the film, penned, "Nazar na lage", with multiple red heart emojis. For the unversed, Deepika's maternity shoot outfit was from Arjun's wife Gabriella's clothing brand. Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar posted red hearts, evil eyes and star-struck eyes emojis.

Apart from Team Dhurandhar, several celebs wished the family. Varun Dhawan posted red heart emojis. Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "All three are of you are so cute Big sister to be - Dua ko bohot saara pyaar." Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ramayana star Rakul Preet Singh, and others also sent their love.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH)Dhurandhar team reacts to Deepika and Ranveer's photos

Ranveer Singh and Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh embraced the biggest hit of his career with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The film was released in two parts and also starred Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and others.

The two-film franchise has minted over Rs 3000 crore globally, despite a ban in the Gulf and the Middle East. Both the films are available to stream on Netflix and JioHotstar.

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Ranveer Singh shares pics from Dua's 2nd birthday; poses with Deepika Padukone as she flaunts baby bump