Akaay Kohli's first appearance with parents Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma in London | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma having family time in London

Famous personalities Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the loveliest couples. 'Virushka' is a cute nickname that their fans have given to them. Recently, Virat and Anushka have been spotted enjoying some family time in London along with their kids Akaay and Vamika. However, there are rumours that the couple might permanently settle in London after the cricketer retires from all the formats. However, now a video of them with their son Akaay is going viral. In the video, it seems the couple has gone flower shopping.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma spends precious time with his son Akaay

A fan page of the renowned cricketer posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), that captured Virat and Anushka with their son Akaay. They are seen in front of a flower shop. In the video, Akaay can be seen in his father's arms while Anushka is standing beside the two.

See the video:

Anushka dressed up herself in a white sweatshirt with shorts whereas Virat wore a casual outfit. He looks dashing in his green t-shirt and white pants paired with a cap. Although the face of Akaay isn't visible it looks like he is growing fast. This short clip of Akaay was enough for all the fans. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section while another fan wrote, "At last a glimpse of our Akaay."

The couple attends Kirtan in London

Fans have created various fan pages to support Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Recently, the couple attended a kirtan by an American singer, Krishna Das, who is popular for singing Hindi devotional music, in London of which the video circulated on various fan pages on social media. They were seen enjoying the kirtan, having smiles on their face and clapping.

Anushka Sharma shared some glimpses of the function on her Instagram stories. She tagged the singer and added a red heart emoji.

About the couple

After winning the T20 World Cup, the cricketer came to India after 3 days as they got stuck in Barbados due to a hurricane. Then, he quickly left for London to meet his family and kids. Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child Akaay Kohli this year in February. The couple have maintained their children's privacy from the start.