Ajay Devgn's comedy drama 'Son of Sardaar 2' postponed, makers announce new release date | See Post

The makers of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' have postponed its release date. The comedy drama film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025, will now hit the silver screens on August 1, 2025. However, the reason behind this is not revealed by the makers yet.

On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of JioStudios shared this news with a post and wrote, "Jassi Paaji and toli will see you in cinemas worldwide on 1st August 2025." This film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Mohit Jain and Jagdeep Sidhu. It features Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Mukul Dev, and others in the lead roles. For those who may not know, this film is the second instalment of the 2012 film 'Son of Sardaar'.

