DNA on OTT: Know what netizens have to say about Atharvaa-Nimisha's Tamil thriller

New Delhi:

Nelson Venkatesan's directorial 'DNA' is now streaming on the digital screens. For the unversed, this Tamil-language thriller film was initially released in silver screens on July 20, 2025. Those who couldn't catch this film in theatres can now watch it on the streaming platform. The film revolves around the story of a couple (Divya and Anand) played by Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan. The plot continues when their marriage faces numerous challenges that test their relationship.

DNA is streaming on this OTT platform

The Tamil-language thriller film 'DNA' was released on the OTT platform JioHotstar from July 19, 2025. The official social media handle of JioHotstar shared the news in an Instagram post with a caption, "Some puzzles break the mind Some truths break the heart #DNA Now Streaming on JioHotstar."

DNA X review:

Social media users who have watched this film on JioHotstar have shared their views on the X handle. The Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan's starrer has been receiving a good response from the netizens so far. One user wrote, "GOOD WATCH , An engaging thriller movie with racy Screen play and does not feel any lag in the both first and second half..." Another user wrote, "Hmm nalla Iruku da," which translates to "Hmm, I'm so happy."

About the film 'DNA' and its cast

The film is produced by Ambeth Kumar, and the music of the film is composed by Ghibran. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total worldwide box office collection of the film stands at Rs 9.37 crore. Notably, the film is available to stream in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Besides the lead actors Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan, the film features Karunakaran, Balaji Sakthivel, Chetan, Viji Chandrashekhar, Pasanga Sivakumar, Riythvika Panneerselvam, Subramaniam Siva, and Joseph Vijay in the key roles. Notably, critics have given this film an IMDb rating of 7.8.

