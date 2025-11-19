Aishwarya Rai touches PM Modi's feet at Andhra event, delivers speech on love, caste and religion: Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi by touching his feet as a gesture of respect at the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. She also delivered a speech on love, caste and religion.

New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan honoured PM Narendra Modi by touching his feet at the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. The actor is an ardent devotee of Sathya Sai Baba and often shares posts commemorating him on social media.

Later, in the presence of PM Modi and other ministers, Aishwarya also delivered a speech on love, caste and religion.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touches PM Modi's feet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked up to the stage and first touched PM Narendra Modi's feet. He responded by blessing her. The video is going viral on the internet. Take a look:

What was Aishwarya Rai's speech on love and religion?

Soon after, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about caste, religion and love. She said, "There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent."

Furthermore, the former Miss World 1994 contestant said, "I extend a heartfelt thank PM Narendra Modi ji, for being with us here today and for honouring this special occasion. I'm looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us today. Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service and service to man is service to God... Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five D's. Five essential qualities needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life- Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination, and Discrimination..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films. While not in films at the moment, the actress is the newsmaker of Cannes every year. She is also yet to announce her next film.

