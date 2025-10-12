Aishwarya Rai celebrates 'Pa' Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday by posting his rare pic with Aaradhya Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday on October 11 by posting a rare photo with granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

New Delhi:

While the world celebrated Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday, October 11, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday, Aishwarya Rai quietly checked into her Instagram account and dropped a cute wish on behalf of herself and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

What did Aishwarya Rai post about Amitabh Bachchan?

It is not everyday that Aishwarya Rai posts a photo related to the Bachchan family. But when she does, it becomes one of the headlines for the day. On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, the Taal singer posted a rare photo of the legendary actor along his granddaughter Aaradhya. The star was seen wearing a crown in the fun photo. Taking to the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii Love and God Bless Always." Take a look:

Fans took to the comment box of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post and wished Big B. "Congratulations with best wishes Happy birthday Sir ji", wrote a user. Another said, "Happy birthday amitabh bacchan ji wish you aapko", "Happy birthday Amit...ji khuda salamat rakhe apko", and others.

Amitabh Bachchan appeared before his fans on his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan faced a vast crowd of admirers, waving, smiling, and greeting them as he marked his birthday celebration on October 11. The beloved 'Big B' wore a Lion King jacket for his fan meet. A photographer captured the moment from within Jalsa, snapping photos of him. Positioned on a pedestal to ensure even the fans in the back could see him, the superstar expressed gratitude by greeting fans with folded hands. As part of the tradition, he also distributed return gifts to the audience. Fans erupted in cheers, calling out his name and congratulating him on this special occasion. Fans cheered on, shouting his name and greeting him on the special day.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, amid others.