Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, Indian celebs likely to grace Cannes 2026 red carpet | See list

New Delhi:

Every year, numerous filmmakers and actors participate in the Cannes Film Festival. While the event serves as a platform for screening films on one hand, it also hosts a glamorous, fashion-filled Red Carpet event on the other. This year, too, the 79th Cannes Film Festival will commence on May 12, with several celebrities from India expected to attend. Find out who might be making their debut at Cannes this year.

Alia, Aishwarya expected to attend

A large number of celebrities from India are expected to attend the Cannes Film Festival being held in Paris this year. Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai have been regular attendees of this festival for quite some time. As always, fans are eagerly anticipating their presence this year as well.

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is once again expected to grace the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet this year, representing a specific brand. Additionally, reports suggest that actress Tara Sutaria may also be making her debut at Cannes. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk is another name likely to be part of the festivities this year.

Veterans to feature on Cannes 2025 red carpet

According to reports, this year's Cannes Film Festival will not be limited to Bollywood celebrities alone; renowned stars from Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam cinema are also expected to participate. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will also be attending the international film festival in his capacity as the newly appointed Director. He will also serve as a member of the official Indian delegation at the festival.

Cannes debuts

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, several celebrities from India made their debut appearances. Notable names included Janhvi Kapoor, Nitanshi Goel, Anushka Sen, Mouni Roy, Shalini Passi, and Ruchi Gujjar. These personalities made a stunning impression as they attended the Cannes Film Festival for the very first time last year. Though Janhvi Kapoor did feature on Cannes red carpet last year. But she was along with team of Homebound. This will be her solo debut.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026.

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