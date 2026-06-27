WATCH: US releases video of strikes on Iran as Tehran says attack failed to cause any damage

Washington:

The United States (US) Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday released a video showing its strikes multiple Iranian sites in response to Tehran's attack on a vessel which was existing the Strait of Hormuz.

The 37-second video was shared on micro-blogging site X (previously Twitter) that showed a US missile or a drone targeting an Iranian asset in an unknown location.

The video was released after Iran claimed that the strikes failed to cause any damage on the Sirik port and asserted that the situation remains normal.

However, the CENTCOM maintained that its strikes have damaged Iran's missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, while reiterating that the US military will continue providing safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor," the CENTCOM said in a statement.

Peace treaty in danger?

These strikes have once again escalated the situation in the Middle East and peace treaty, which was signed just days ago, seems to be in danger. The Iranians had targeted M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a drone, while it was near Oman's coast while exiting the Hormuz.

The attack was denounced by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who warned of retaliatory strikes. The US has said that the Hormuz, which is one of the most critical waterways in the world, should remain open.

"I don't like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually four of them," 80-year-old Trump said on Friday when asked by reporters about Iran's drone strikes, Washington's probable actions, and if the retaliatory strikes could have an affect on the ongoing negotiations and the peace deal. "They're a little bit different."

However, Iran continues to say that the Hormuz will remain under its control and will be governed by it. "This is not a violation of the ceasefire; it is ceasefire management," Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the Iranian parliament's national security commission, said.

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