Air India plane crash: Who was Clive Kunder? Vikrant Massey reacts to co-pilot's death | See Post Vikrant Massey's uncle, Clifford Kunder's son, Clive Kunder, was the first officer operating on the Air India Flight AI 171, which was travelling from Ahmedabad to London.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who rose to fame with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, lost his cousin in the Air India plane crash on Thursday. The actor took to his Instagram stories to share the bad news with his fans. Vikrant's uncle, Clifford Kunder's son, Clive Kunder, was the first officer operating on the Air India Flight AI 171, which was travelling from Ahmedabad to London. Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers, crashed near the Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff.

Vikrant's post

The 12th Fail actor shared the news on his Instagram Stories and wrote, 'My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family, uncle and all deeply affected.'

Only one passenger survives the plane crash

A lone survivor was found out of 242 passengers and crew on board the Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The Police Commissioner revealed that his name is Ramesh Viswashkumar and his seat number was 11 A in the flight.

About the mishap

Air India's plane took off from Ahmedabad airport at 1:48 pm. Exactly 9 minutes later, the plane crashed at a height of 625 feet. The plane had taken off for London. There were 242 passengers on board, including 2 pilots and 10 crew members. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on board this plane. As soon as the plane crashed, it turned into a ball of fire. There are reports of damage to nearby buildings as well. This accident happened near the Ahmedabad Horse Camp, which is near the Civil Hospital. After the accident, the Air Force and Army teams are engaged in rescue operations. NDRF is also engaged in rescue operations.

