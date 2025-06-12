Shah Rukh Khan's ' heartbroken' tweet on Air India plane crash, Aamir Khan sends condolences Shah Rukh Khan's tweet on Air India flight crash is here. The superstar wrote that his prayers are with the victims, their families and all affected. Aamir Khan has also reacted to the plane crash.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media profiles to react to the Air India Flight AI 171 crash near Ahmedabad airport today. The flight that was carrying 242 passengers and 12 crew members was from Ahmedabad to London. About 50 people injured at the crash site were taken to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad and almost everyone is said to be dead, who boarded the flight. Several athletes and celebs have reacted to this heartbreaking news and now SRK and Aamir Khan have also posted about the mishap.

What did Shah Rukh Khan say?

The superstar took to his Instagram Stories and X account to write, 'Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected.'

Aamir Khan reacts

Aamir Khan also reacted to the Air India plane crash through Aamir Khan Productions' official handle. 'We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event.

Stay strong, India. Team AKP,' read their post.

Salman cancelled an event

Salman Khan, who had to attend the Indian Supercross Racing League event on Thursday, cancelled their event in light of the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy. 'Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time,' Eeshan Lokhande, founder of Indian Supercross Racing League, said.

Not only Shah Rukh and Aamir but also Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Sunny Deol and Janhvi Kapoor, including others, have also expressed concerns over this plane crash.

About the mishap

Ahmedabad police have said that some people on the flight might be alive, minutes after declaring everyone dead.The London-bound flight crashed in Meghaninagar near Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon. A thick cloud of smoke was seen billowing from the airport premises. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash. He also assured to provide Central government assistance. All flight operations have been temporarily suspended at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here following the crash of an Air India flight to London. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. He has asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Thalapathy Vijay, celebs react to Air India Flight AI 171 crash near Ahmedabad airport