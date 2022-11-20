Aindrila Sharma dies: 24-year-old Bengali actress passes away after multiple cardiac arrests

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aindrila Sharma

Aindrila Sharma dies: 24-year-old Bengali actress was reported to have multiple cardiac arrests and was on ventilator support. She passed away on Sunday. The family is yet to release a statement.

Some time back, Aindrila’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury had taken to social media to share an update about actress' health and urged all to pray for her. He had written in Bengali, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human.”

