Sunday, November 20, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Chris Hemsworth to take break from acting, learns he is at increased risk of developing Alzheimer's

Chris Hemsworth to take break from acting, learns he is at increased risk of developing Alzheimer's

Chris Hemsworth said he has learned that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease. He also revealed his desire to spend more time with his family and children.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2022 23:10 IST
Chris Hemsworth
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISHEMSWORTH Chris Hemsworth has revealed increased risk of developing Alzheimer's

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth says he will take "time off" from acting after learning he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease. The Australian actor, who is currently promoting his Disney+ docu-series "Limitless", told the Vanity Fair magazine that after doing an episode on death and mortality, he realised the importance of spending time with his family.

"I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family and going, 'Oh my God, they're getting older, they're growing up, and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.' "Before you know it, they're 18, and they've moved out of the house, and I missed the window. It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do," Hemsworth said.

Read: Amy Adams will not be part of new Superman movie with Henry Cavill? Here's what Lois Lane said

The 39-year-old actor shares daughter India, 10, and eight-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, with wife, model Elsa Pataky. He said after finishing the press tour of "Limitless", he will head straight home.

"Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home, and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife," he added.

While filming the show, Hemsworth found out that he is 8 to 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than the average individual.

In the show's fifth episode, the actor is seen undergoing a few genetic tests that later revealed that he has two copies of APOE4, the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Related Stories
Thor Love And Thunder Review: Critics divided over Chris Hemsworth starrer as Phase 4 woes continue

Thor Love And Thunder Review: Critics divided over Chris Hemsworth starrer as Phase 4 woes continue

Thor Love and Thunder on OTT: When and Where to watch, Review, Trailer of Chris Hemsworth's film

Thor Love and Thunder on OTT: When and Where to watch, Review, Trailer of Chris Hemsworth's film

Chris Hemsworth's response to fan who asked if Thor caused tremendous lightning in viral video

Chris Hemsworth's response to fan who asked if Thor caused tremendous lightning in viral video

Read: Bruce Willis aphasia diagnosis: Die Hard actor going through 'really difficult time'

"There was an intensity to navigating it. Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we'll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we'll figure it out.

"Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality," the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor said.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News