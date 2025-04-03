Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 film re-release, revisit the story of his animosity with this actor Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen, this Friday. However, it's not a new release but his 1993 film will be released in theatres tomorrow.

Amid Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Salman Khan's Sikandar, another superstar's films will be released in theatres tomorrow. Yes! It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. But don't get any wrong ideas, none of his new films will be released in theatres, but an old film is being re-released. We are talking about the 1993 film Darr, which features SRK in the role of a villain, who overshadowed the lead cast.

Darr re release date

The trend of re-releases has taken over Indian theatres. Now a new name is being added to this list, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Darr, which is being released in theaters on Friday, April 4. However, you will get the pleasure of Darr only in multiplex theatres PVR, Inox and Mirage Cinema. Because this film is returning to the National Chances again. Yash Raj Films has announced the re-release of Darr on its official Instagram handle. Before Darr, Shah Rukh Khan's films like Veer-Zara and Kal Ho Na Ho were also re-released on the big screen.

About the film

Director Yash Chopra's film Darr is one of the cult movies of Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an anti-hero in this film, which was liked by the audience. Apart from this, film stars like Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla were also present in important roles in Darr. Let us tell you that Darr is also included in the list of most successful Bollywood films released in 1993. However, the film also created a feud between SRK and Sunny that continued for 16 years.

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan didn't speak for 16 years

Sunny had a certain problem with Shah Rukh Khan's villainous role being glorified in the film. On the set, he and the director got into a public argument about the movie's finale, during which he proposed alterations. 'I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I attempted to clarify that, in the movie, I am a commando officer. How can this boy beat me so easily when my character is skilled and fit? If I can't see him, he can defeat me. I won't be considered a commando if he can stab me while I'm staring at him. I was so furious that I put my hands in my pockets. I was so furious that I quickly forgot I had torn my pants with my hands,' Sunny said on Aap Ki Adalat.

It is said that Sunny did not speak with Shah Rukh for 16 years after the incident. Until the Gadar 2 release, where Shah Rukh not only attended the screening with his wife Gauri but also wished the team luck.

