Ahead of Ishq Vishk Rebound release, here are 5 must-watch shows, films of Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf who has charmed us with his looks, fashion and brilliant acting skills be it in the show Mismatched or film Vikram Vedha is all geared up for his upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film stars Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal. Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to release in theatres on June 21 this year. The moment Rohit steps in front of the camera, his expression makes every swoon for him. Ahead of the film's release, let's take a look at a few of his shows and films which gained him recognition.

1. The Sky Is Pink

The film The Sky Is Pink is based on the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died in 2015 when she was 18. Aisha tells the love story of her parents over 25 years. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Manas Mittal and Lushin Dubey among others. Rohit Saraf played the role of Ishaan 'Giraffe' Chaudhary; Niren and Aditi's eldest son, Tanya's younger brother, and Aisha's elder brother.

2. Ludo

The film Ludo tells the story of four seemingly different stories intertwined in a game of fate and chance that includes a scandalous sex tape, a suitcase full of money and unsettled scores. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film tells the story of Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anurag Basu and Pankaj Tripathi. In the film, Rohit plays the role of Rahul Awasthi.

3. Mismatched

The show Mismatched starring the popular influencer Prajakta Koli and Rohit gained recognition within no time. It tells the story of two teenagers who strike up a tentative friendship after being set up by their families in their summer programme. The series also stars Vihaan Samat, Kritika Bhardwaj, Taaruk Raina and Ahsaas Channa among others. In the series, Rohit played the role of Rishi Shekhawat.

4. Vikram Vedha

The film Vikram Vedha tells the story of Vikram, an encounter specialist, who goes on the lookout for Vedha, a ruthless gangster. However, uncertainty ensues when the latter inadvertently surrenders and gets bailed by Vikram's advocate wife. Directed by Pushkar, and Gayatri, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma, Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani among others. In the film, Rohit Saraf plays the role of Shatak Betal.

5. Best Friends Forever

The teen drama Best Freinds Forever tells the story of three childhood friends, Sanjana, Vinnie and Ella, who put their friendship to the test when they get involved in a crime case. The show stars Parth Samthaan, Shritama Mukherjee, Yuvraj Thakur, Charlie Chauhan and Fenil Umrigar among others. In the story of Rohit Saraf plays the role of Sahil Mehta.

