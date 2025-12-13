After Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to meet Lionel Messi during GOAT Tour | Deets Inside Shah Rukh Khan met Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi on Saturday and now Bollywood actors like John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff are reportedly meeting the World Cup winner.

New Delhi:

As Argentina’s football legend Lionel Messi continues his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025, Bollywood stars are lining up to greet the global icon. Following a highly publicised meet-up between Shah Rukh Khan and Messi in Kolkata, another celebrated Indian actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is reportedly scheduled to meet the football great when the tour stops in Mumbai.

It is significant to note that after Kolkata, the Argentina World Cup-winning captain will be heading to Hyderabad today, followed by Mumbai in December 14 and New Delhi on December 15.

Shah Rukh Khan meets Messi

Messi’s visit to India, his first in more than a decade, has generated unprecedented excitement among fans of football and celebrities alike. In Kolkata, Messi unveiled a towering 70-foot statue in his honour and shared moments with Shah Rukh Khan and his son, AbRam, which quickly went viral across social media, fuelling fan frenzy and nostalgic celebrations.

Mumbai beckons for another star-studded encounter

In the coming days, the GOAT Tour moves to Mumbai, where Messi’s itinerary includes a philanthropic fashion show and a Padel Cup event at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), followed by a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium. According to official schedules, the Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri will also be present, alongside other prominent figures from sport and entertainment.

Reportedly, among the celebrity guests invited for Mumbai’s leg is Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with John Abraham and Jackie Shroff marking another high-profile crossover between Bollywood and international sports.

Kolkata visit does not go as planned

Messi, arrived at the Kolkata venue around noon and was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd eager to see their footballing hero. The initial excitement, however, quickly turned into disappointment due to severe mismanagement. Moreover, the overwhelming crowd also caused visible discomfort to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrygo de Paul. The situation forced all three players to exit the ground earlier than planned, further disappointing his fans.

Also Read: Lionel Messi's visit to Salt Lake Stadium ends in chaos, fans throw bottles, chairs: Watch