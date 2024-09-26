After Laapataa Ladies, Hindi film 'Santosh' gets selected for Oscar 2025 but there's a twist

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Hindi film 'Santosh' gets selected for Oscar 2025

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry for Oscar 2025. And now just two days later, another Hindi film has succeeded in getting this honour. Sandhya Suri's film 'Santosh' has been selected by the UK as the Best International Feature Film for the Oscars 2025. Indian actresses Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar are playing the lead roles in this film.

How was the selection done?

Dedin said that the film has been selected by BAFTA, an organization appointed by the American Academy to select the UK's presentation. The film premiered in Un Certain Regard at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Santosh was selected from the UK because it was released on a large scale there and it had the support of British producers. The film is produced by Mike Goodridge, James Bausher, Balthazar de Ganay and Alan McAlex. Ama Ampadu, Eva Yates, Diarmid Scrimshaw, Lucia Haslauer and Martin Gerhard are its executive producers.

About the filmmaker

For the unversed, Sandhya Suri is a British-Indian filmmaker. She has written Santosh along with directing it. Sandhya has previously received praise for her documentary 'I for India' released in 2005 and 'Around India with a Movie Camera' released in 2018. Although the film has been sent from the UK, it is an Indian film. Its story is of a village in North India.

What is the story of 'Santosh'?

Written and directed by Sandhya Suri, this movie is an investigative thriller movie. The story of the film is based on a village in North India. There is a woman who is newly married. But after some time the husband dies and his job as a police constable is given to the wife. She gets a case where she has to solve the murder of a minor girl. She starts investigating this case. The character of Santosh in the film is played by Shahana Goswami.

