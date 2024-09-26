Alia Bhatt unites the skies to save his brother Vedang Raina in Jigra trailer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOTS Alia Bhatt's Jigra trailer is out now

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's film Jigra has been in the news since its inception. Dharma Productions has left no stone unturned in creating hype for the upcoming film. Be it its posters or song releases, the makers have created a lot of excitement for Jigra. To ignite the anticipation, now Dharma has finally shared the official trailer of the film. Alia and Vedang can be seen playing the siblings in the film and the Gully Boys actress is seen protecting his younger brother in the trailer of Jigra.

The Jigra trailer begins with Alia Bhatt getting a phone call. She tries to get hold of her brother via that phone call, however, him being sentenced to jail makes their situation worse. Later she is seen getting martially and physically trained to break into the Korean jail and bring back his brother.

Alia Bhatt singed Jigra due to this reason

Alia Bhatt along with Vedang Raina and producer Karan Johar recently reached The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their film. She also interviewed Jr NTR on the release of Devara: Part 1 and Jigra. At both these instances, the actor spoke about signing a film like Jigra. The actor said that the reason behind signing the film was her maternal feeling. "At the point when Jigra came to me, I was feeling very protective of Raha. I was like I have to do everything to keep her safe and the theme of Jigra is somewhat the same, where I am trying to protect my brother who's no less than a child to my character," Alia said.

About the film

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina and is slated to release on October 11 in theatres. The film follows the journey of Alia's character, who takes extraordinary measures to get her brother out of prison. It is also produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra. Jigra will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Walla Video.

