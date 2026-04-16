After Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, court to protect Kartik Aaryan's personality rights

New Delhi:

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khn, Karan Johar, actor Kartik Aaryan has now also come under legal protection of personality rights, as the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that it will order takedown of online content infringing the personality rights of Naagzilla actor including unauthorised commercial exploitation of his image and image.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Justice Sharlima Deshmukh said that she will pass an order in favour of Kartik Aaryan. For the unversed, this move came after Kartik Aaryan's lawyer, Senior Counsel Birendra Saraf, pointed out such content, saying that some of it was scandalous and some was being used to make money by selling merchandise.

Kartik Aaryan's lawyer on misuse of actor's personality rights

While pointing out several alleged misuses of Kartik Aaryan’s personality rights, his lawyer, Senior Counsel Birendra Saraf, said, "I want that order which your Ladyship has considered earlier, that upon my pointing out to them, they will remove it. I don't want them to do a suo motu enquiry or something. I will keep informing them whatever I come to know and they can remove it. He is a prominent actor, even his name has a trademark. There are images being used to sell merchandise. There is artificial intelligence created videos. Some of these are quite bad and some of them are just affecting his personality. Some of them are scandalous."

In his plea, Kartik Aaryan also sought directions to online platforms and government authorities to remove content that violates his personality rights and to reveal the identities of anonymous offenders.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, several Bollywood celebrities have approached the courts to protect their personality and publicity rights. These include Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar. However, the court has also passed orders on petitions filed by many of these celebrities.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the film front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in romantic drama film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Pandey. He will be next seen in Mrighdeep Lamba's creature drama Naagzilla which is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

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