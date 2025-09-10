After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan approaches Delhi HC, know why Aishwarya Rai filed a petition in the Delhi High Court for the protection of her personality rights. After his wife, now Abhishek Bachchan, has also approached the court for the protection of personality rights.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday for the protection of her personality rights. She demanded to stop the unauthorised use of her name, pictures and pornographic content created by artificial intelligence on online platforms.

Now her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan has also knocked on the door of the Delhi High Court seeking protection of publicity and personality rights.

What did Abhishek Bachchan's lawyer say?

According to news agency PTI, Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday sought protection of his publicity and personality rights from the Delhi High Court. The actor has urged the court to stop websites and platforms from using his pictures, fake videos and pornographic content created fraudulently.

Justice Tejas Karia asked Abhishek Bachchan's lawyer to answer the questions raised by the court and said the matter would be heard at 2:30 pm. Advocate Praveen Anand, representing Abhishek Bachchan, said that the defendants are creating AI-generated videos of the actor and fake photos and pornographic material signed by him are also being created. Abhishek Bachchan was also represented by advocates Amit Naik, Madhu Gadodia and Dhruv Anand.

About Aishwarya Rai's petition

Let us tell you that a day earlier, on Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai filed a petition in the Delhi High Court for the protection of personality rights. Justice Tejas Karia verbally indicated that he may pass an interim order warning the defendants. Aishwarya's petition states that the defendants, including several unknown parties, are misusing her name, image, likeness, personality and voice without her consent, which they are using for commercial gain.

The petition claimed that the respondents were using artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to add Aishwarya's face to pornographic videos and photographs, which was damaging her reputation.

