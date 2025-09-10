Sunjay Kapur property dispute: Delhi HC issues summons to Priya Sachdev after Karisma's children file lawsuit Delhi High Court has issued summons in the name of Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev Kapur and others after Karisma Kapoor's children filed a petition asking for a share in their late father's property.

Delhi High Court issues summons to Priya Sachdev Kapur and others on the petition of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's children demanding a share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's property. The Kapoors' lawsuit has been filed to challenge the legitimacy of a will purportedly executed by their late father, whose existence was allegedly first refused by Priya Kapur and was later produced on demand.

Now Priya Sachdev Kapur has been ordered to submit details of movable and immovable assets related to Sunjay Kapur in the court. They have also been ordered to file a reply in two weeks. However, the next hearing on Karisma Kapoor's children's case will be heard on October 9.

What did Samaira and Kiaan's petition say?

According to PTI, Karisma's kids have challenged Kapur's will in their petition and have claimed that neither Kapur nor their stepmother, Priya Kapur, nor any other person ever mentioned its existence. It further alleges the conduct of Priya demonstrates, 'without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated' by her. Sunjay Kapur's third wife, Priya's two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, have also been mentioned in the complaint.

Now, the three have not only been summoned by the Delhi High Court, but the Kapur family has also been ordered to report the details of Sunjay Kapur's assets.

About Sunjay Kapur

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur passed away after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in London on June 12. He breathed his last as the chairman of the auto components company Sona Comstar.

Sunjay was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor; the duo tied the knot in 2003, and they had two children named Samaira and Kiaan Kapur. However, they got divorced in 2016, and in 2017, Sunjay Kapur tied the knot with a model and entrepreneur, Priya Sachdev, his third wife.

