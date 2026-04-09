'No complaints': Aditya Dhar reflects on Dhurandhar makeup artist Preetisheel Singh's long hours on sets

New Delhi:

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to roar at the box office, filmmaker Aditya Dhar is taking to social media to laud the film's crew. On April 9, he lauded Preetisheel Singh, who oversaw the makeup. And it was particularly tricky since the characters were based on real-life personalities - the smallest of details needed to be inculcated seamlessly. And Preetisheel did a fabulous job at it. Aditya Dhar shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) images from Dhurandhar sets and penned a long note for her.

Aditya Dhar praises Dhurandhar Part 2 makeup-artist

Here’s to Preetisheel, my Sardarni sister from Pathankot. Mera Sher," was how Aditya Dhar began his note, praising Dhurandhar's makeup artist Preetisheel Singh. He continued, "When I first heard her name, I’ll be honest, I was hesitant. There were all these opinions floating around, “she’s arrogant,” “she’s too expensive,” “she only does prestige projects.” And then I met her. In that one meeting, all of it just fell apart. It reminded me of something I’ve learned the hard way in this industry, never build your truth on borrowed opinions. More often than not, they come from a place that has nothing to do with the person you’re about to meet. What I found in Preeti was not just an artist of extraordinary ability but a deeply warm, grounded and fiercely loving human being."

He continued, "The laughter we shared in the middle of madness, the long conversations about life, the endless hours spent obsessing over every character, those are memories I will carry with me for the rest of my life. There was something about her presence, that beautiful, reassuring smile, that made even the most impossible days feel manageable. And then there was her constant voice in my ear, lifting me up in ways I didn’t even know I needed. “Aditya, tujhe pata nahi hai tu kya cheez hai, tujhe idea bhi nahi hai tu kya karne wala hai." What she and her team pulled off on this film is nothing short of extraordinary. When most of the crew was waking up, they were already on set. And when everyone wrapped, they were still there. Running on barely 2–3 hours of sleep, day after day, with a kind of relentless focus that you rarely witness. No complaints. No noise. Just pure commitment to the vision."

He also wrote, "There were more than a hundred character designs across both parts (some extremely complicated ones like Nawab Shafiq and Bade Saab). Thousands of faces shaped, aged, transformed. An army of nearly 20,000 junior artists brought to life through detail, texture and truth. But beyond the numbers, what stays with me is the intent. For Preeti, it was never about “looks.” It was always about people. About making sure every character, no matter how small, felt real, lived-in and honest. She treated each face with respect, as if it had a story worth telling. That’s rare."

"Today, she’s not just my HOD. She’s family. A constant in my life, in cinema and beyond. Preeti, thank you for standing by me, for believing in me when I couldn’t see it myself and for pouring your heart into Dhurandhar the way you did. And this is just the beginning for us. Love, always," Dhar concluded.

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned to date?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge saw a noticeable dip in its box office run on Day 21 (April 8, 2026). After consistently pulling in double-digit numbers for nearly three weeks, the film recorded its first major drop on its third Wednesday.

On Day 21, it collected Rs 7.90 crore, taking its overall total to Rs 1,041.27 crore. Despite the dip, the film continued to draw audiences across regions, with the highest occupancy coming from Kannada shows at 19%, followed by 18% in Telugu and 13% in Hindi.

Also read: Dhurandhar Part 2: How many crores does Aditya Dhar's film need to beat Dangal's lifetime collection?