Dhurandhar Part 2: How many crores does Aditya Dhar's film need to beat Dangal's lifetime collection?

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is continuing its strong run at the global box office, steadily climbing the charts with each passing day. The spy actioner is now nearing Rs 1650 crore worldwide and has already entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 globally.

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned so far?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar Part 2 has minted around Rs 1640 crore (gross) worldwide in just 20 days. The film's India gross stands at Rs 1,237.21 crore and Rs 404 crore overseas. What makes this run stand out is that it’s competing with major Hollywood releases while holding its ground among the top global earners.

In India, the film has earned Rs 1033.37 crore (nett) in India so far, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

How much did Dangal earn?

Now, the bigger question is how close it is to Dangal’s long-standing record. The Aamir Khan starrer had collected a massive Rs 2070.30 crore (gross) worldwide in its lifetime run, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Its India nett stood at Rs 387.38 crore, with Rs 535 crore gross in India and a huge Rs 1535.3 crore coming from overseas markets, including Rs 1305.29 crore from China alone.

What is the box office gap between Dangal and Dhurandhar 2?

Going by current numbers, Dhurandhar 2 still needs roughly Rs 420-Rs 430 crore more to surpass Dangal’s lifetime worldwide total. While the gap is still significant, the film’s current pace suggests it remains in the race, especially if it sustains momentum in international markets.

Whether it can ultimately cross that milestone or not remains to be seen, but for now, Dhurandhar 2 has clearly emerged as one of the biggest box office performers of the year.

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