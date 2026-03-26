Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar issues stern warning over manipulated visuals of Jaskirat smoking in turban

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar, the director and Dhurandhar movies and URI: The Surgical Strike, shared a stern warning on his social media account, slamming social media individual editing Ranveer Singh edits and creating false narrative online. The director also mentioned that Such acts will be dealt with firmly.

For the unversed, an edit from Dhurandhar: The Revenge is going viral where Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi can be seen smoking while wearing a turban and kada. Since smoking is considered a sin in Sikhism, the edit has created a controversy online. A religious group also asked the makers to appologies and make redemption. Now the filmmaker has reacted to the entire matter.

What did Aditya Dhar say?

The Dhurandhar director shared a long note on Instagram and wrote, 'I am deeply grateful and indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world. However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives. One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief.'

I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community: Aditya Dhar

The filmmaker further wrote, 'Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest. I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to Al-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly.'

Dhurandhar 2 collection

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has collected a total India net of Rs 624.17 crore. The India gross stands at Rs 744.58 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. So far, this film has grossed over Rs 915 crore globally.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: Ranveer Singh's film creates history in UK, beats six films at box office