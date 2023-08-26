Abhishek Banerjee-starrer 'Stolen' to represent India at Venice Film Festival 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of 'Stolen'

The Abhishek Banerjee-starrer 'Stolen' is scheduled to be showcased at the World Premiere of the Venice Film Festival 2023 as India's sole selection.

A suspense thriller film helmed by debutant Karan Tejpal, 'Stolen' will be showcased alongside impressive international features, notably David Fincher's 'The Killer', Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' and Sofia Coppola's true-story movie 'Priscilla'.

Talking about the film representing at the prestigious film festival, Abhishek said, ''Stolen representing India at the prestigious Venice Film Festiva is undoubtedly a monumental achievement. I am honoured beyond words. This recognition underscores the power of storytelling and its ability to transcend borders. I am eagerly anticipating how audiences on the global stage will connect with our film."

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor comments on Malaika's post amid break-up rumours, calls her dog 'real star of her life'

Speaking on his character in the film, Abhishek added, "The character I portray is vastly different from who I am in real life. It compelled me to delve into the depths of human emotions and experiences, demanding a level of authenticity and vulnerability that pushed me beyond my comfort zone."

About the film 'Stolen'

Set in a remote rural railway station in India, 'Stolen' tells the gripping tale of a five-month-old baby abducted from her mother, a woman named Jhumpa Mahato.

This dark and grievous incident draws the attention of two urban brothers, Gautam and Raman, leading them into a labyrinth of challenges that test their relationships and convictions.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to reunite after 17 long years? find out here

Director Karan Tejpal, who started his career as an assistant director with 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' said "The Festival has a rich history of showcasing remarkable films that have left a mark on the world of cinema, and we are honoured to be in such esteemed company."

The Venice Film Festival will kick off on August 30 and conclude on September 9.

Latest Entertainment News