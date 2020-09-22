Abhishek Bachchan replies to Harsh Goenka's tweet by reminding him of wife Aishwarya Rai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Abhishek Bachchan gave a sassy reply to Harsh Goenka's tweet mentioning his wife Aishwarya

Just like his father Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is also an avid social media user. The Guru actor steals the limelight with his on-point replies as he often indulges in interactions online, be it with his fans, followers, or celebrity friends. Speaking of which, Abhishek recently garnered the attention of many after he replied to renowned industrialist Harsh Goenka's tweet which was on the lines of "smart men don’t love world’s most beautiful women."

The 44-year-old was quick to respond to Goenka's tweet as he reminded that he is indeed married to one of the most beautiful women in the world - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "Smart men don’t love the most beautiful woman in the world. They love the woman who can make their world the most beautiful. #FridayFeeling," tweeted Harsh. To which Abhishek took no time to reply and said, "Ahem" backed by a raised hand emoji and a smiley.

Check out their online interaction:

Harsh, in his next tweet agreed to Abhishek's reply and said, "You are lucky to have both."

Married for over thirteen years now, Abhishek and Aishwarya are proud parents to their eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The couple fell in love while filming for their film Dhoom 2 back in 2006. One year later, the two announced their engagement in January 2007 and tied the knot three months later in April the same year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr Bachchan has kickstarted shooting for his next film The Big Bull after a six-month long break.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage