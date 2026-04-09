Matthew Perry Death Case: Woman who supplied Ketamine to 'Friends' actor sentenced to 15 years in prison

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry died from an accidental overdose of ketamine in October 2023. In a recent development, Jasveen Sangha, also known as the "Ketamine Queen", who pleaded guilty to selling the drug to Perry, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a federal judge on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

For those unversed, Jasveen Sangha was one of five people charged in connection with the death of the Canadian-American actor, who was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in 2023.

Woman who supplied Ketamine to Matthew Perry sentenced to 15 years in prison

As reported by AP, Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett told Jasveen Sangha, "You’re going to have to show some epic resilience," echoing Sangha’s earlier remarks about her efforts at self-improvement.

Considering Sangha’s admitted role in Matthew Perry's death and her wider drug-dealing operation, the 42-year-old was given a sentence likely longer than that of all four of her co-defendants combined.

Matthew Perry's cause of death

Friends actor Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The medical examiner reported that ketamine, a drug typically used as a surgical anesthetic, was the primary cause of his death, with drowning listed as a secondary cause.

(With AP inputs)

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Matthew Perry death cause: 'Friends' actor was allegedly given 27 Ketamine shots before death