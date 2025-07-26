Aap Ki Adalat: Smriti Irani gets candid on Tulsi's role and KSBKBT's second edition On Aap Ki Adalat, well-known television actress and former Union Minister Smriti Irani expressed her views on transition into politics and also spoke about the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

New Delhi:

Popular television actress and former Union Minister Smriti Irani recently appeared as a guest on Aap Ki Adalat. During the show, she shared her opinion on transition to politics and whether her role as Tulsi played any role during her political career.

Smriti Irani on her role as 'Tulsi'

Asked whether her image as Tulsi helped her in politics, Smriti Irani replied, "Bilkul nahin. Nuksan hua. (Not at all; I faced loss), because when I entered politics, there was this image of actors that they are not serious about legislature and they do not know how to get laws passed. If they are in any ministry, they do not carry out their responsibility seriously, they do not give time, do not meet people, and do not work for the poor."

Rajat Sharma: I am asking you because whenever Hema Malini, as an MP and star campaigner, goes to public meetings, people press her to recite the "Chal Dhanno" dialogue from Sholay, and then she says, "Chal Dhanno, aaj teri Basanti ki izzat ka sawaal hai." Did people ever ask you to recite Tulsi's dialogues?

Smriti Irani: "TV mein kabhi meri izzat ka sawaal utha nahin (the question of my izzat never rose in TV). But Hema Ji's entire career as an actor is known for iconic dialogues and iconic films. Even today it is seen in that context, because she left an indelible imprint on the cultural map of India. I had no such iconic dialogue in my serial."

On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi second edition

Asked whether the same characters that were in the first edition of KSBKBT-1 will reappear this time (from July 29), Smriti Irani replied, "For that, you will have to bring Ektaa Kapoor here in Adalat. But it is a fact that my life during the last 25 years has been social, and I want today's generation and their issues to be raised.”

“How we are in conflict with today's generation, how differences arise in homes, what youngsters feel when they say, Mummy and Papa do not know what's trending on Instagram and Snapchat, and the concerns and fears of parents, generations older than us, saying how today's children realise how tough life is. So it will be a confluence, a conflict between three generations (in the second edition). I think when the audience will watch, they'll surely like it,” she said.