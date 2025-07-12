Aap Ki Adalat: From Dilip Kumar's slap warning to Big B's AC lesson, Anupam Kher recalls working with icons Anupam Kher appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, where he opened up about working with iconic actors like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

New Delhi:

From Dilip Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher has worked with great actors from different generations. Sharing screen space with icons is always significant, be it at the start of your career or after a decade. Anupam Kher, the veteran actor who is gearing up for the release of his first directorial, Tanvi The Great, appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, where he opened up about working with GOAT actors like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

When Dilip Kumar called Anupam Kher a 'dangerous actor'

In conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Anupam Kher shared memories of working with Dilip Kumar. 'In Karma, I was ready for the shoot with my beard and all as Dr Dang when Dilip Saab in a white dress alighted from his white Mercedes. I stood transfixed watching Dilip Saab, remembering films like Madhumati, Devdas, and Gopi that I had seen during my teens. I had almost got my nose broken for buying a ticket for Gopi in black. Subhash Ghai took me to a corner and scolded me for watching Dilip Saab with such love and affection. 'Tu mujhe marwayega, you are a villain. Don't look at him like this,' he said. I told Subhash Ghai, 'Anupam Kher Dilip Kumar se pyaar karta hai, Dr Dang Rana Vishwa Pratap Singh se pyaar nahin karta hai.'

The veteran actor further added, 'While trying to impress Dilip Saab, I told him, 'Sir aap mujhe asli mein thappad maar dena.' He replied, 'Beta, pathan ka haath hai, behosh ho jayega.' Later, when he saw my scene, he told Subhas Ghai, 'Yeh dangerous actor aaya hai. He will go far.' Mujhe lagaa, Dilip Ji ne mujhe endorse kar diya, ab duniya ki koi taaqat mujhe nahin rok sakti.'

Kher recounted an incident where he was hungry because food had not arrived, and Dilip Kumar teased him by saying his father used to sell fruits, and he began describing how red apples tasted so sweet. 'He did all this with his bare hand. This made me hungrier. I am a rich man because I worked with one of the finest people in the world.'

Anupam Kher on working with Amitabh Bachchan

'In my first film, Aakhri Raasta, with Amitabh Bachchan, I went to the set in Chennai, and I asked team members why the AC in the makeup room was not working. I saw Amitabh Ji with his beard and wig sitting with a blanket over him. I asked him, 'Sir, don't you feel the heat with this blanket and wig, beard, shirt and trousers?' Amitabh JI replied, 'Anupam, garmi ke baare mein sochta hoon, toh lagti hai, nahin sochta hoon, toh nahin lagti.' Since that day, I have never created a ruckus over AC or fans. If you keep your eyes open, there is a lesson you can learn from everybody,' Anupam Kher said on Aap Ki Adalat.

