After The Kashmir Files, The Bengal Files set to hit screens, Anupam Kher reveals on 'Aap Ki Adalat' After his powerful performance in The Kashmir Files, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is set to once again leave an indelible mark with his acting in his upcoming film -- The Bengal Files.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher remains as passionate and dedicated to cinema as ever, often seen tirelessly immersed in his work. Appearing on India's most popular talk show 'Aap Ki Adalat', the actor opened up about various personal and professional chapters of his life in an honest and heartfelt conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

Reveals role in 'The Bengal Files'

One of the major highlights of the episode is Kher's revelation about his next big project -- The Bengal Files. After his powerful performance in The Kashmir Files, Kher is set to once again leave an indelible mark with his acting in this upcoming film. In a special moment on the show, he unveiled his look from The Bengal Files and made a surprising announcement: he will be portraying none other than Mahatma Gandhi.

Kher shared that he took this role very seriously, undergoing deep personal discipline to prepare for the character. "I gave up alcohol and meat for nearly a year, and I am still continuing with that lifestyle," he said with a calm conviction that reflected his dedication to embodying the spirit of the Mahatma.

Opens up about early struggles

The candid interview also touched upon several lesser-known aspects of the actor's life. He spoke about the emotional and professional struggles he faced after losing his hair at a young age, and how that initially affected his journey in Bollywood. Reflecting on the iconic 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kher recalled memorable behind-the-scenes stories from playing Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen father, adding a nostalgic charm to the conversation.

