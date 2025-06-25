Aap Jaisa Koi trailer out: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer brings forth cultural amalgamation | Watch What happens when love does not come with a big gesture but comes quietly, and in a very strange way, that too when you least expect it? This is the story of Netflix's upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi.

New Delhi:

The makers of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' released the trailer of the film on Wednesday. The film starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh is about old romance, the meeting of different cultures and love blossoming against the patriarchy. The trailer weaves a story of romance, the vibrancy of Indian culture that has the potential to touch your heart. The trailer puts forth a modern love story based on the search for love.

Watch the trailer here:

Aap Jaisa Koi story

In the film, R Madhavan plays 42-year-old Srirenu Tripathi, who in real life seems like someone who is calm, regular and follows a routine. He doesn't know how to say yes to his love. When he meets Madhu Bose, played by Fatima, his life begins to change. Madhu Bose is a bold, confident woman who lives life on her own terms. Their story takes place between Jamshedpur and Kolkata, but at its core, it is something we rarely see on screen: samarti wala pyaar - love based on equality.

Aap Jaisa Koi cast

Aap Jaisa Koi is a romantic drama that tells the story of two very different characters who go on a journey filled with love and laughter. The film is the story of two people who meet through a dating app and fall in love with each other. The film features R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sachin Kavetham, Kumar Kanchan Ghosh and Divyam Dubey.

Aap Jaisa Koi release date

The film is directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Netflix. Aap Jaisa Koi will release on Netflix on July 11. Apart from Aap Jaisa Koi, Fatima will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher. It will release in theatres on July 4.

Also Read: Is Panchayat Season 5 coming? Here's what we know so far about the Amazon Prime Video series