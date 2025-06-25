Is Panchayat Season 5 coming? Here's what we know so far about the Amazon Prime Video series Amazon Prime Video released the fourth season of 'Panchayat' on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The makers conclude the season with a cliffhanger, leaving fans speculating about the fifth season. Read on to find out the details.

The much-awaited fourth instalment of Amazon Prime Video's hit series 'Panchayat' premiered on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The comedy-drama series set in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh showcases the blend of humour with the realities of rural India. Created by Chandan Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the show stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles. However, the newly released season has received a mixed response from the viewers and the critics.

Panchayat Season 4 ends on a cliffhanger

It must be noted that the fourth season concludes with a cliffhanger, leaving several questions like, 'Will the Secretary really leave Phulera to do an MBA? If he does so, what will happen to his relationship with Rinki? And another very important question that was not answered in this entire season is who shot Pradhanji? Moreover, how will the new Pradhan of Phulera rule the village? The ending has sparked excitement among fans, speculating about what will happen in the village of Phulera.

Is 'Panchayat' Season 5 happening?

Notably, Amazon Prime Video has not officially announced Panchayat Season 5. However, actress Sanvikaa, who portrayed the role of Rinki, confirmed in an interview with OTT Play that production for the upcoming season is already underway. She shared that work has begun on her portions for the next instalment.

Panchayat Season 5 expected release timeline

On the basis of the show’s release history, Season 1 (2020), Season 2 (2022), Season 3 (2024), and Season 4 (2025). It’s likely that Panchayat Season 5 will also follow the release pattern and could be released in 2026. Moreover, Sanvikaa also hinted that the next season could premiere between mid to late 2026, though the exact release date will depend on the production schedule.

The series is created by The Viral Fever (TVF), and all four seasons of the hit comedy series 'Panchayat' are available to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

