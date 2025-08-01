Aanand L Rai slams AI-altered ending of Raanjhanaa: 'Abject betrayal of everything we built' Aanand L Rai has condemned the AI-altered Raanjhanaa ending as a betrayal of the film’s soul. He says the new version strips away its human emotion and legacy.

The AI-edited version of the 2013 film 'Raanjhanaa' has drawn harsh criticism from the director, Aanand L Rai. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a long note along with the old picture of Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, calling these events deeply upsetting.

On Thursday night, the director Aanand L Rai wrote, "The past three weeks have been surreal, and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done. And yet, in the middle of all this, the support and solidarity from the industry, our audiences, and the larger creative community have reminded me of what Raanjhanaa stood for in the first place - connection, courage, and truth. I’m deeply grateful for that."

Aanand L Rai, who is known for his work in films like 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', 'Atrangi Re' and 'Haseen Dilruba', clearly said that he did not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa and said it is unauthorised.

He further wrote, "I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made. This was never just a film to us. It was shaped by human hands, human flaws, and human feeling. What’s now being circulated is not a tribute. It is a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul."

Aanand L Rai went on to say that the AI-edited edits to his movie are a betrayal of the legacy and labour of the crew, "The idea that our work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation, is deeply disrespectful. To cloak a film’s emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent, is not a creative act. It’s an abject betrayal of everything we built. I’m speaking for everyone who helped bring this film to life. The writer, actors, composer, lyricist, editor, technicians, and larger crew. None of us were consulted. None of us were heard."

He ended his post by writing, "If Raanjhanaa meant something to you, as it did to us, please know that this AI-altered version does not reflect who we were. Nor does it carry the spirit of the film we made."

