Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par trailer launch delayed after Pahalgam terror attack | Details

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, featuring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, which is scheduled to be released this week, got delayed after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack took place on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. Read more to know the details.

Several celebrities and artists from the entertainment industry expressed their grief and condemned the incident by rescheduling their upcoming events. It is said that the trailer of the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par has now been delayed due to the Pahalgam incident.

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer was scheduled to be launched this week, with important promotional actions already in place. However, sources close to the industry revealed that 'Aamir Khan and his team felt it would be inappropriate to proceed with the launch at this time.'

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, this Bollywood film is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which is based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions. It features Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Rahul Kohli, Anil Kapoor and Darsheel Safary in the lead roles.

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer launch date

The makers have not announced any official date regarding the trailer launch of the sports drama film Sitaare Zameen Par as of now. However, as per reports, the trailer of this much-anticipated film will be launched by Darsheel Safary.

For the unversed, last year, actor Darsheel Safary, who played the role of Ishaan Awasthi in the 2007 Taare Zameen Par, took to his Instagram account and shared pictures with Aamir Khan, expressing that the duo will be seen working together for their upcoming film.

