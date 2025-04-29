NTRNeel release date announced: Know when Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR's action drama will hit screens RRR actor Jr NTR starrer NTRNeel's release date has been announced by the makers on Tuesday. Read further to know when this action drama film will it the theatres.

New Delhi:

The makers of the much-anticipated film, tentatively titled 'NTRNeel', have announced the release date of the Jr NTR starrer on Tuesday. Written and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, the action-drama film will hit the screens this year. Read further to know the release date here.

NTRNeel release date

Apart from Jr NTR, this film also stars Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon in the lead roles. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. As far as the release date is concerned, the action-drama film will hit the silver screens worldwide on June 25, 2026.

Jr NTR announces release date

Taking to the X handle, RRR fame actor Jr NTR shared a post and announced the release date of Prashanth Neel's directorial. The post reads, 'See you in cinemas on 25 June 2026…. #NTRNeel.' The post has garnered thousands of views, likes and comments on Twitter.

Check the post below:

Fans were quick to react to this post and shared their excitement in the comment section. One X user wrote, 'The wait ends on 25 June 2026! #NTRNeel'.

Another user wrote, 'Blockbuster loading… can’t wait to witness the madness on the big screen!'

About NTRNeel

JR NTR starrer is an epic action tale with emotionally charged incidents that happened over a specific period, where people's lives were all connected. In 1969, in the region where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India's Golden Triangle meet.

Work front

It is significant to note that Prashanth Neel is famous for his work in films like the KGF franchise, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Ugramm. On the other hand, NT Rama Rao Jr was last seen in SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' alongside Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn. The film was well received by the audience upon its release, it collected Rs 1,230 crore worldwide as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Devara actor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

