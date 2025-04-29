This National Award-winning lyricist, singer-turned-actor wanted to become a director | Birthday Special Swanand Kirkire is a famous name in the cinema industry, who is known not only as a lyricist but also as a singer, writer, actor and director. A man of multi-faceted talent, Swanand is celebrating his 53rd birthday today.

Swanand Kirkire is among those artists who have displayed their art brilliantly in several fields of the cinema world. Along with this, his passion and dedication towards theatre helped him a lot to stand out from the crowd. The magic of Swanand's writing can be proved by the fact that he received the National Film Award for writing songs for brilliant films like 'Three Idiots' and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, here are some interesting facts about the singer-turned-actor.

Kirkire 's parents were classical singers

Swanand Kirkire was born on April 29, 1972 in a Marathi-speaking family in Rambagh, Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. His father's name is Chintamani and mother's name is Neelambari; both of them are classical singers. The atmosphere at home created a different passion for art in him from the very beginning. Swanand did his graduation in commerce, after that he came to the city of hearts, Delhi, to fulfil his dream in the field of art. In the year 1996, he took admission in the National School of Drama and got a bachelor's degree in NSD from there. From here, he developed a deep understanding of theatre. Let us tell you that during his studies there, he met and got acquainted with artists like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Subrat Dutta as batchmates.

Beginning of cinematic career

Swanand Kirkire was a little confused about starting his career after studying at the National School of Drama. When he met Piyush Mishra in Delhi, he wished to become a director. After this, he started his career as an assistant director. During this time, he met director Sudhir Mishra and worked with him. In the year 2003, Swanand got the opportunity to work as an assistant director in the film 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', but his real identity in that film was as a lyricist.

When this song made Swanand a renowned lyricist

Lyricist Swanand wrote a song in the film 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' 'Bawra Mann Dekhne Chala Ek Sapna' and sang it in his own style. This song made him popular and after this, he never looked back in his career. Then he got a chance to write the song 'Piye Bole' in the film 'Parineeta'. After this, he spread his magic in many films as a lyricist, including many films like 'Three Idiots', 'Lage Raho Munnabhai', 'Singham', and 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Swanand Kirkire's turn to take over the big screens

If we talk about his acting, he played the role of a villager in the 2003 film 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. After this, the actor has acted in many films and web series. The names of those films are 'Chameli', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Raat Akeli Hai', etc. There are also some popular web series, like 'Panchayat 3', in which Swanand Kirkire played the role of Sasand ji. Not only this, he has also tried his hand at dialogue writing.

Swanand Kirkire achievements

Swanand Kirkire has also been honoured with awards for his multifaceted talent. In the Sanjay Dutt starrer film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', Swanand wrote a song 'Bande Mein Tha Dum' for which he received the National Film Award. Not only this, the song 'Bahti Hawa Sa Tha Wo' from the Aamir Khan starrer film 'Three Idiots' was also selected as the best song and for this, Swanand got the second National Film Award. Apart from this, he has also been awarded the National Film Award for the best supporting actor in the film 'Chumbak'.

