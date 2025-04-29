Rohit Basfore, Family Man 3 actor found dead near Guwahati waterfall 'Family Man 3' actor Rohit Basfore was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. The family has called it a murder and demanded an investigation.

New Delhi:

A tragic incident in Assam's Garbhanga forest on Sunday evening shocked everyone. Actor Rohit Basfore, who acted in the third instalment of Manoj Bajpayee's 'Family Man', died under suspicious circumstances. According to media reports, Rohit had gone for a picnic with friends, but was found dead near the Guwahati waterfall. The actor's family has termed it not an accident but a conspiracy murder and has demanded a thorough investigation from the police.

Rohit had gone for a picnic with friends

Originally from Assam, Rohit had returned to his hometown from Mumbai only a few months ago. On Sunday afternoon, around 12:30 pm, he left for a picnic in the Garbhanga forest with his friends. He had informed the family about this short walk. But after noon, when his phone was switched off and he could not be contacted, the family's concern increased. After some time, a friend of Rohit called the family and informed them that an accident had happened. The actor was immediately taken to the nearest hospital, but the doctors declared him dead. The family immediately informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which recovered Rohit's body and sent it for postmortem.

Injury marks found on the body in the postmortem

The postmortem conducted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital made the case more mysterious. According to the report, several serious injuries were found on Rohit's head, face and other parts of the body. These injuries raise doubts about whether it was really an accident or something else. The police had considered it an accident in the initial investigation, but after the allegations of the family and the postmortem report, an in-depth investigation of the case has now started.

Family suspects murder

Rohit's family has clearly called it a case of murder. They say that Rohit had recently had a dispute with some people over parking. In the dispute, three men, Ranjeet Basfor, Ashok Basfor, and Dharam Basfor, had allegedly threatened to kill Rohit. The family has also raised suspicion on Amardeep, a gym owner, who had allegedly invited Rohit for the outing. Surprisingly, all four accused have been absconding since the incident, which has further complicated the police investigation.

