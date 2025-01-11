Aamir Khan reveals real reason behind quitting smoking and it has a connection with his son Junaid

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Junaid Khan will next feature in Loveyapa alongside Khushi Kapoor.

Aamir Khan, who is currently on a hiatus from films, on Friday revealed that he has quit smoking after years of heavy consumption. The Taare Zameen Par actor was present at the trailer launch of his son Junaid's film Loveyapa in Mumbai where he revealed the real reason behind taking such a health concern decision.

''I have given up smoking, smoking is something I love very much and it's something l enjoy, kya bolun sach baat hai yeh, jhoot toh bol nahi skta (what can I say, it's the truth, I can't lie) Itte saalo se main cigarette pee rha tha...tobacco is something I enjoy, it's not good for health, kisi ko nahi krna chhaiye (Tobacco is something I enjoy, but it's not good for health, no one should do it)," he said.

Aamir urges to quit smoking

Urging people to quit smoking and to not smoke first hand, he added, ''I am very happy to say that I have quit this bad habit, and since a lot of people are listening and watching, I would also like to tell them, please quit this, it's not a good habit, it shouldn't be done.''

Real reason behind quitting smoking

Also, he shared that he chose to quit smoking at a time when his son is all set to establish his career in the film industry. "Also, my son's film is about to come. I felt it was the right moment to quit, so l vowed not to smoke. Whether it works or not, as a father, I wanted to make this sacrifice," Aamir emphasised.

Aamir's revelation about quitting smoking evoked a loud cheer from the audience. Meanwhile, Junaid's upcoming film Loveyapa also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead role. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is set to release on February 7 on the occasion of Valentine's week.

