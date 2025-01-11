Game Changer vs Fateh: Which film won the first box office battle of 2025? Find here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fateh vs Game Changer

2025 witnessed its first box office battle this Friday when a Hindi film locked horns with a South-language film. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer and Sonu Sood's latest offering Fateh were released in cinemas on January 10, 2025. So, let us find out which film out of these two managed to churn out big at the box office and has the potential to become the first big hit of the new year.

Which film won the battle?

As per Sacnilk, the pan-India film and Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer outshined Bollywood's film on the opening day. The portal shared their Day 1 nett India collections. Sonu Sood's latest offering Fateh managed to earn just Rs 2.45 crore on Friday while Game Changer minted nearly Rs 50 crore more than the former.

Game Changer collected Rs 51.25 crore on its opening day, with a major contribution coming from its original Telugu version. The film's dubbed versions including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam minted nearly Rs 10 crore more than the OG version.

It will be interesting to see whether Fateh manages to catch up to Game Changer's figures in the coming days.

About the films

On one hand, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Surya, Srikanth, Jayaram and Naveen Chandra in important roles. Directed by Shankar, the music of the film is composed by S Thaman. In the film, Ram Charan is seen playing a double role.

On the other hand, Fateh stars Sonu Sood, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Nasseruddin Shah and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. The film also marks Sonu's directorial debut, who was also responsible for its script. The story of the film revolves around a cybercrime syndicate.

