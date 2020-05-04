Aamir Khan dismisses fake news of putting Rs 15,000 in wheat bags for poor hit by lockdown

Aamir Khan has dismissed the rumours of him putting money in wheat bags with a tweet.

Aamir Khan has put up a clarification on his Instagram story and Twitter handle dismissing the fake news of him putting money in wheat bags. Almost a week ago, reports of Aamir's surprise donations to the needy went viral on the internet, the 55-year-old actor denied the rumours on his social media handles. Last week, several publications cited a TikTok video which claimed that Aamir sent a truck loaded with bags of wheat to Delhi to be distributed among the needy hit by the lockdown. The TikTok video further stated that each of the 1 kg packets had cash worth Rs 15,000 hidden inside.

Addressing the viral reports, Aamir said that he is not the 'Robin Hood' doing this social work. "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. It's either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love, a," read Aamir's tweet.

Aamir Khan had donated to PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund to extend his support in the fight against coronavirus. He will also be helping the daily wagers working in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#AamirKhan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund # Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha. #COVID19Pandemic #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #COVID19."

The actor even took to his Twitter to thank the doctors, nurses and all those who are working on the front line in this war against COVID-19. He wrote, "Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai ad Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis. For that matter, all across the country. Thank you."

