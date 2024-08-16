Friday, August 16, 2024
     
70th National Film Awards: Aattam wins Best Feature Film, Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar gets Best Hindi Film award

The 70th National Film Awards were announced today! Aattam wins Best Feature Film and Gulmohar Best Hindi Film. Celebrating the best of Indian cinema in 2022. Winners to be honoured by the President in October.

Written By: Rahul Pratyush @29_pratyush New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2024 15:09 IST
Aattam and Gulmohar
Image Source : TMDB Aattam wins Best Feature Film, Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar gets Best Hindi Film award

The 70th National Film Awards winners were recently announced, showcasing the remarkable diversity and talent of the Indian film industry. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting unveiled the awardees at a press conference in New Delhi.

Aattam, a Malayalam-language drama, received the Best Feature Film award, and the film Gulmohar, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore, won the Best Hindi Film award.

The 70th National Film Awards will honour movies that have been certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2022. The award recipients will receive their honours from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony scheduled for October 2024.

 

More to follow

