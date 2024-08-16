70th National Film Awards: Aattam wins Best Feature Film, Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar gets Best Hindi Film award

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Aattam wins Best Feature Film, Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar gets Best Hindi Film award

The 70th National Film Awards winners were recently announced, showcasing the remarkable diversity and talent of the Indian film industry. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting unveiled the awardees at a press conference in New Delhi.

Aattam, a Malayalam-language drama, received the Best Feature Film award, and the film Gulmohar, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore, won the Best Hindi Film award.

The 70th National Film Awards will honour movies that have been certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2022. The award recipients will receive their honours from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony scheduled for October 2024.

More to follow