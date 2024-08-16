70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty bags Best Actor, Aattam wins Best Film; check full list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Full list of winners at 70th National Film Awards

70th National Film Awards: The prestigious awards were announced by feature film jury head Rahul Rawail on Friday. The jury included Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, Mr Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. The awards were announced by feature film jury head Rahul Rawail. These award is for those feature and non-feature films released in 2022, as the award ceremonies have been delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From Rishab Shetty winning Best Actor to KGF: Chapter 2 clinching Best Kannada Film, here's the complete list of winners at the 70the National Film Awards.

Full list of winners:

Category Winner Best Feature Film Aattam Best Actor Rishab Shetty Best Actress Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh Best Director Sooraj Barjatya Best Supporting Actress Neena Gupta Best Supporting Actor Pawan Malhotra Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Kantara Best Debut Fouja, Pramod Kumar Best Telugu Film Kartikeya 2 Best Tamil Film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 Best Punjabi Film Baaghi Di Dhee Best Odia Film Daman Best Malayalam Film Soudi Velakka CC.225/2009 Best Marathi Film Vaalvi Best Kannada Film KGF: Chapter 2 Best Hindi Film Gulmohar Best Action Direction KGF: Chapter 2 Best Choreography Tiruchitrabalam Best Lyrics Fouja Best Music Director Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score) Best Makeup Aparajito Best Costumes Kutchh Express Best Production Design Aparajito Best Dialogues Gulmohar Best Cinematography Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 Best Editing Aattam Best Sound Design Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 Best Screenplay Aattam Best Female Playback Soudi Velakka CC.225/2009 Best Playback Singer Arijit Singh for Brahmastra Special Mentions Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan

