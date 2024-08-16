Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty bags Best Actor, Aattam wins Best Film; check full list of winners

70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty bags Best Actor, Aattam wins Best Film; check full list of winners

70th National Film Awards full winners list: Director Sooraj R Barjatya bagged the Best Director award for Uunchai, a multi-starrer, while Aattam: The Play won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Check complete list of winners below.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2024 15:13 IST
70th National Film Awards winners
Image Source : IMDB Full list of winners at 70th National Film Awards

70th National Film Awards: The prestigious awards were announced by feature film jury head Rahul Rawail on Friday. The jury included Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, Mr Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. The awards were announced by feature film jury head Rahul Rawail. These award is for those feature and non-feature films released in 2022, as the award ceremonies have been delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From Rishab Shetty winning Best Actor to KGF: Chapter 2 clinching Best Kannada Film, here's the complete list of winners at the 70the National Film Awards. 

Full list of winners:

Category Winner
Best Feature Film Aattam
Best Actor Rishab Shetty
Best Actress Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh
Best Director Sooraj Barjatya
Best Supporting Actress Neena Gupta
Best Supporting Actor Pawan Malhotra
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Kantara
Best Debut Fouja, Pramod Kumar
Best Telugu Film Kartikeya 2
Best Tamil Film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1
Best Punjabi Film Baaghi Di Dhee
Best Odia Film Daman
Best Malayalam Film Soudi Velakka CC.225/2009
Best Marathi Film Vaalvi
Best Kannada Film KGF: Chapter 2
Best Hindi Film Gulmohar
Best Action Direction KGF: Chapter 2
Best Choreography Tiruchitrabalam
Best Lyrics Fouja
Best Music Director Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)
Best Makeup Aparajito
Best Costumes Kutchh Express
Best Production Design Aparajito
Best Dialogues Gulmohar
Best Cinematography Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1
Best Editing Aattam
Best Sound Design Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1
Best Screenplay Aattam
Best Female Playback Soudi Velakka CC.225/2009
Best Playback Singer Arijit Singh for Brahmastra
Special Mentions Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan

Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma confirms second season of Netflix's series

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement