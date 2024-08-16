70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty bags Best Actor, Aattam wins Best Film; check full list of winners

70th National Film Awards: The prestigious awards were announced by feature film jury head Rahul Rawail on Friday. The jury included Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, Mr Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. The awards were announced by feature film jury head Rahul Rawail. These award is for those feature and non-feature films released in 2022, as the award ceremonies have been delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From Rishab Shetty winning Best Actor to KGF: Chapter 2 clinching Best Kannada Film, here's the complete list of winners at the 70the National Film Awards.
Full list of winners:
|Category
|Winner
|Best Feature Film
|Aattam
|Best Actor
|Rishab Shetty
|Best Actress
|Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh
|Best Director
|Sooraj Barjatya
|Best Supporting Actress
|Neena Gupta
|Best Supporting Actor
|Pawan Malhotra
|Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
|Kantara
|Best Debut
|Fouja, Pramod Kumar
|Best Telugu Film
|Kartikeya 2
|Best Tamil Film
|Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1
|Best Punjabi Film
|Baaghi Di Dhee
|Best Odia Film
|Daman
|Best Malayalam Film
|Soudi Velakka CC.225/2009
|Best Marathi Film
|Vaalvi
|Best Kannada Film
|KGF: Chapter 2
|Best Hindi Film
|Gulmohar
|Best Action Direction
|KGF: Chapter 2
|Best Choreography
|Tiruchitrabalam
|Best Lyrics
|Fouja
|Best Music Director
|Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)
|Best Makeup
|Aparajito
|Best Costumes
|Kutchh Express
|Best Production Design
|Aparajito
|Best Dialogues
|Gulmohar
|Best Cinematography
|Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1
|Best Editing
|Aattam
|Best Sound Design
|Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1
|Best Screenplay
|Aattam
|Best Female Playback
|Soudi Velakka CC.225/2009
|Best Playback Singer
|Arijit Singh for Brahmastra
|Special Mentions
|Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan
Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma confirms second season of Netflix's series