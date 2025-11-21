120 Bahadur X review: How is Farhan Akhtar's war drama based on battle of Rezang La? New war-drama, based on the battle of Rezang La, 120 Bahadur has released in theaters. Let's find out what X users have to say about Farhan Akhtar starrer.

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting Farhan Akhtar's film 120 Bahadur. Now the war-drama has been released in theaters on November 21. The film is based on a true incidents of the battle of Rezang La.

For the unversed, the show showcases Indian Army's triumph on on November 18, 1962, during the India-China War. Let's find out if X user felt connected with the storyline and performance.

X users praise Farhan and his bahadurs

120 Bahadur is getting positive reviews from X users. Social media users are also praising the performances of the movie's star cast. A X user wrote, 'Can we talk about Farhan Akhtar's screen presence? Every frame, every dialogue, and every moment is amazing. This film should be seen just for him.'

Another user wrote, 'I saw the film 120 Bahadur. Without air support, 118 soldiers fought in -30 degrees Celsius until their last breath and last bullet. This film shows sacrifice, not war.' Another tweet read, 'Must watch the film.' Another X user urged fans to watch the film so they don't forget the history and the sacrifices made by soldiers at Rezang La.

Let's have a look at other reactions:

India TV's review

Jaya Dwivedie of India TV wrote in her review, '120 Bahadur is a film with heart, hard work and determination. It salutes bravery, celebrates the sacrifices of soldiers, and brings a difficult chapter like the Battle of Rezang La to the big screen, but the film fails to fully capture the deep emotion and cinematic intensity that this story truly deserves. The visuals are superb, but the emotional connect is lost. Still, it's a film that must be seen, as it reminds us that real heroes stand on the border, not on screen.'

120 Bahadur cast

120 Bahadur stars Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar and Ejaz Khan. The film is directed by Rajneesh Ghai.

